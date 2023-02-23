Nityanand Rai challenges Nitish-Tejashwi to go for midterm polls

Patna, Feb 23 Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday challenged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to dissolve the Assembly and go for midterm polls.

"If they have guts, go for the midterm poll... you will find people of Bihar are not with you.

"After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, over 1,400 murders have taken place so far. Murder, loot, robbery, rape are regular affairs in Bihar. The law and order situation is off-track now and the Nitish Kumar government has no control over it," Rai claimed.

"The criminals are not afraid of the law. They become fearless. It's like a Jungle Raj situation in Bihar," he added.

