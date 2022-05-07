N.Korea fires unidentified projectile: Seoul

Seoul, May 7 North Korea on Saturday fired an unidentified projectile towards the East Sea, the latest in Pyongyang's saber-rattling that comes just days before South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration, the military in Seoul said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the North's 15th show of force this year, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Details of the projectile were not immediately known.

Military authorities here presume the launch involves a ballistic missile, a source said.

The latest launch came after the North test-fired what was presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday.

In an unusual move, the North's state media did not report on Wednesday's launch, spawning speculation it might have failed.

Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to engage in provocations, such as another ICBM launch or a nuclear test, particularly around Yoon's inauguration slated for Tuesday or his summit with US President Joe Biden scheduled for May 21.

