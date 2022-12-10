N.Korea hails its Covid response as greatest achievement this yr

By IANS | Published: December 10, 2022 08:21 AM 2022-12-10T08:21:03+5:30 2022-12-10T08:35:16+5:30

Seoul, Dec 10 North Korea's main newspaper on Saturday lauded the country's "victory" over the Covid-19 pandemic as ...

N.Korea hails its Covid response as greatest achievement this yr | N.Korea hails its Covid response as greatest achievement this yr

N.Korea hails its Covid response as greatest achievement this yr

Next

Seoul, Dec 10 North Korea's main newspaper on Saturday lauded the country's "victory" over the Covid-19 pandemic as its greatest achievement for this year amid ongoing efforts to highlight the leadership of Kim Jong-un.

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers' Party, praised Kim's guidance in presenting "timely and scientific" quarantine policies and effectively controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"With great foresight and strong determination, he built up the country's quarantine barriers by taking pre-emptive and strict measures since the first outbreak of the malicious virus," the paper said.

The paper also carried an article the previous day highlighting the North's anti-virus efforts in an apparent call for loyalty to the leader.

In August, Kim declared victory over Covid-19 and ordered the lifting of Pyongyang's "maximum emergency anti-epidemic" measures, claiming an end to the pandemic three months after announcing its first case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : seoul Yonhap News Agency North Korea Workers' party Ud minj South asia regional connectivity Workers party Kdvr People's democratic republic Seoul metropolitan