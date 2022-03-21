N.Korea mobilises over 6,000 troops to prepare for military parade

Seoul, March 21 North Korea has mobilised more than 6,000 troops in preparation for a possible military parade at an airport in Pyongyang, an official in Seoul said on Monday.

The troop mobilisation at the Mirim airport came amid speculation that Pyongyang may hold a major parade in time for the 110th birth anniversary of the country's founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"There has been a media report of about 6,000 troops having gathered, and our assessment at this point is that the number has risen more than that," the military official told reporters.

The official added there has not been any "notable" change in the North's preparations for the possible military parade that Seoul and Washington have been watching over the past weeks.

Citing satellite imagery from Planet Labs, the Voice of America reported last week that 20 groups, each consisting of up to 300 troops, were spotted preparing for an apparent military parade at the Mirim airport.

Speculation has continued that the reclusive regime could use a military parade as an occasion to show off its key weapons systems as it did during its major national holidays or anniversary events.

