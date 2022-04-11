N.Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv of Kim's leadership

Seoul, April 11 North Korea opened a new exhibition hall at a major museum in Pyongyang to mark the 10th anniversary of its leader Kim Jong-un's rise to power, state media reported on Monday, amid efforts to tout his leadership.

At the Korean Revolution Museum, the North displayed photos and videos of Kim's major "achievements of immortal leadership" since his pledge to build a responsible nuclear weapons state at a congress of the ruling Workers' Party in May 2016, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

During the congress, Kim said the North will not use nuclear weapons unless its sovereignty comes under threat, Yonhap news agency reported.

The museum also exhibited a letter Kim wrote in November 2017 to declare that the country has completed the development of the "state nuclear force" after testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

In a separate article, the KCNA reported that the North held a national meeting the previous day to commemorate Kim's leadership, stressing that he "placed the country on the status of a full-fledged military power equipped with an all-powerful physical means of self-defense."

Kim formally rose to power as first secretary of the ruling party on April 11, 2012, following the death of his father Kim Jong-il in December 2011.

