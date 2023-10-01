N.Korea will never be recognised as nuclear-weapon state: S.Korea

Seoul, Oct 1 North Korea will never be recognised as a nuclear-weapon state and its pursuit of nuclear weapons will only lead to more sanctions against the regime, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry made the comments in response to a statement issued on Saturday by the North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, which claimed the North's possession of nuclear weapons was a legitimate exercise of sovereignty.

"The international community clearly bans North Korea's nuclear and missile development and provocations," the South Korean Ministry said in a statement.

"Regardless of North Korea's actions and claims, its possession of nuclear weapons will never be recognised, and the sanctions of the international community will further deepen."

In her statement, Choe criticized a UNSC meeting convened last week in response to Pyongyang's latest measure to bolster its nuclear force policy in its constitution, Yonhap news agency reported.

Under the attendance of leader Kim Jong-un last week, North Korea held a session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) and unanimously decided to "supplement Article 58 of Chapter 4 of the Socialist Constitution" to ensure the country's right to existence and development, deter war and protect regional and global peace by rapidly developing nuclear weapons to a higher level.

Choe said North Korea strongly condemns the "unlawful and reckless actions of hostile forces, including the US, which label our country's legitimate exercise of sovereignty as 'provocation' and 'threat'".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor