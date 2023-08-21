NMMTA stages protest against NMC

New Delhi, Aug 21 National M.Sc Medical Teachers' Association (NMMTA) held a demonstration against the National Medical Commission (NMC) at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

“The rally unfolds against the backdrop of a series of policy shifts and amendments enacted by NMC subsequent to its assumption of responsibilities from the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI). Of particular contention are the revised proportions delineating the permissible presence of non-medical educators,” the NMMTA said in a statement.

“The NMC, under its revised guidelines, curtailed the allowed percentage of non-medical educators. Moreover, the NMC introduced a range of regulations that adversely impact non-medical educators.”

“"The presence of non-medical educators in medical education is not an anomaly unique to India, it is a globally accepted practice. In medical institutions in the United States, for instance, only 8-11 per cent of educators in these subjects are medical professionals, while the rest are non-medical educators,” said Tukaram Prabhu, president of NMMTA.

Dr Ayan Das, Secretary of NMMTA, said: “The crux of the matter lies in the symbiotic relationship between non-clinical and clinical disciplines within the realm of medical education. Both disciplines contribute to a comprehensive education, with non-clinical subjects often being taught by both medical and non-medical educators, while clinical subjects are exclusively handled by medical educators possessing MBBS and MD/MS qualifications.”

He said that the role of non-medical educators, particularly in addressing the shortage of medical teachers in non-clinical specialties, dates back to the 1960s.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor