No 5D drama to escape responsibility: Congress demands PM's statement on Manipur

New Delhi, July 24 Ahead of the third day of Parliament's Monsoon session, the Congress on Monday once again demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Manipur situation in both the Houses saying no "5D" drama that he does to escape responsibility in such situations.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The third day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA's demand is straight forward. PM should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation."

"No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, distorts, diverts, deflects and defames. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA has been demanding the Prime Minister to make a statement over Manipur violence inside the House.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

A May 4 video of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur went viral on July 19 leading to widespread condemnation across the country.

