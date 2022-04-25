'No alternative to TRS': KT Rama Rao dismisses Oppn challenge in 2023 Telangana Assembly polls

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state minister KT Rama Rao on Monday ruled out any challenge in state Assembly elections next year and said that there is no alternative to the TRS in the state and termed the Opposition "hopeless".

Speaking to ANI, KTR said, "There is no alternative for TRS in the state. We have worked hard and delivered on the promises we made. The Opposition has been hopeless and failed to deliver on anything."

"If we look at the political scenario in Telangana, BJP lost 108 constituencies in the last elections and Congress also didn't perform well. I believe there is no Opposition to TRS as we worked hard and delivered the promises we made."

Asked about the third front against the BJP at the national level, he said that his party will make efforts to provide a credible alternative in the country.

"PM Modi had said that the farmers' income would be doubled by 2022, rather their problems have doubled. He had also promised house to every Indian by 2022, but nobody got it. But nothing has happened. The people of India should think about what Congress and the BJP did in the last 75 years."

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao in the recent past has shown his national political ambitions, making attempts to project himself as an alternative to PM Modi. He has also called on the "like-minded" parties to come together to form a third front to take on the BJP.

In a bid to intensify efforts to bring together the anti-BJP parties on one platform, Rao met several Opposition leaders. He had met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar during his Mumbai visit in February.

Asked about the hiring of I-PAC by TRS ahead of the Assembly elections next year, the minister said that role of the institution will only be "complimentary".

"The role of I-PAC will be complimentary. I want to make it clear that if the party's manifesto or governance is weak, then no party can win. If your governance and manifesto is for the people, they will elect. An organisation like I-PAC will only add up to your efforts," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

