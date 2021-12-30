No bail for Union Minister Narayan Rane's MLA son

Sindudurg (Maharashtra), Dec 30 In a huge setback for BJP lawmaker and Union Minister Narayan Rane's son, Nitesh Rane, a local court in Maharashtra's Sindudurg on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail application.

His lawyer Sangram Desai said that since the bail application has been declined, they would move the Bombay High Court soon after getting the copy of the court orders.

Along with Nitesh Rane - who is currently "missing", the bail plea of one of his associates and co-accused was also rejected in the assault case against them.

The court order came after a tough legal battle between the prosecution lawyers and the defence team before the judge since Tuesday.

However, advocate Desai said it was wrong to term Nitesh Rane as an "absconder" even as the Maharashtra Police are now likely to step up efforts to arrest him.

