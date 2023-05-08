No chance of a hung Assembly in K'taka, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, May 8 Former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa said on Monday that there is no chance of a hung Assembly in Karnataka, which goes to the polls on May 10.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Yediyurappa said the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the state is with the BJP.

"This time there won't be a fractured verdict in the state. BJP is going to win 135 to 140 seats. In 2008, BJP had won 110 seats, in 2018 it got 104. This time, we will get simple majority. There is no chance of a hung Assembly, as the BJP will get a clear mandate," Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and 113 seats are needed for simple majority.

"We are fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who is willing to execute all the projects. He is administering the country like 'Basaveshwara' (12th century social reformer)," he said.

"We need the government to toe with him. There is a need for a double-engine government in the state," Yediyurappa added.

He also claimed that all the communities in the state are with the BJP party.

