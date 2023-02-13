"No communal violence in Kerala": CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits back at Amit Shah

Accusing the governing BJP of "ruining the country" with its communal agenda" Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked what kind of danger the latter had sensed in the southern state to prompt him to take a jibe at it.

Addressing a CPI (M) party programme near Kottayam on Sunday, Vijayan said "There is no communal violence in Kerala, no religion is facing discrimination or any attacks. Home Minister Amit Shah said he is not telling much about Kerala. It is dangerous to stay here. He has to say what kind of risk he had seen in Kerala."

"There is Kerala near you (Karnataka). I don't want to say much. If you want to keep Karnataka safe, only BJP can do this. Only a BJP government in Karnataka, under the leadership of PM Modi can do this," Shah, had said in his rally at Puttur, Karnataka on Saturday.

"Let him complete what he has to say. Actually, he has to say the people in Kerala live there without any discrimination and enjoy security," Vijayan had said in response.

The Kerala CM accused the 'Sangh Parivar' of communal propaganda in the country.

He further said that governing BJP is curtailing funds for the common man and "pushing them to poverty".

"You're ruling for the rich people. The rich gets richer and the poor became poorer. People are starving and poverty is rising. After 75 years, we are not able to sort it," he said.

The chief minister warned of a public agitation, "You (BJP) deviate attention from real issues by raking up communal tensions in the nation. Kerala will not work according to your communal agendas."

"We can't allow BJP to rule this nation again. They will ruin the country with their communal agenda," he said adding, "We should join and fight the BJP keeping in view the 2024 assembly elections."

Vijayan on Saturday claimed that some people are running "false propaganda" to tarnish Kerala's image and that young people should stay away from it.

Addressing the inaugural summit of the Professional Student Summit 2023, Vijayan had said, "Rumours like Kerala is not a good place to live and not industry-friendly and has fewer employment opportunities, etc being spread. Some are trying to create a false image of Kerala. Young people should be able to recognize and defend against such false propaganda."

( With inputs from ANI )

