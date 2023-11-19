No deal reached yet on hostage release: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, Nov 19 Currently there is no deal reached yet on the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference.

Netanyahu denied "incorrect reports" about a deal of releasing part of about 240 hostages held in Gaza is approaching, adding that the Israeli public will be updated if such an agreement is reached.

"All the people of Israel are marching with you," the Prime Minister on Saturday night told the families of hostages, as some of them just completed a five-day march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, urging the government to do more to secure the release of hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu said he invited the representatives of the families to meet his cabinet in the coming days "to clarify how important this issue is to everyone".

He also vowed Israel will "keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed," despite growing international pressure to stop the war.

Israeli troops have been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

The ongoing conflict has also killed more than 12,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's government media office.

