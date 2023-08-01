No funds to MLAs but Rs 1.05 cr grant for EX-PM Rajiv Gandhi's bronze statue in K'taka stirs debate in ruling Congress

Bengaluru, Aug 1 Karnataka Congress government’s decision to build a bronze statue of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore here, has stirred a debate in the party.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM and state party President D.K. Shivakumar has publicly stated that there is a severe crunch of funds to implement five guarantee schemes in the state.

The MLAs have been repeatedly asked not to seek funds for developmental activities in their constituencies. Instead, they have been told to go to the people and ensure proper implementation of five free schemes.

Sources in the Congress say that it is crucial to implement all five guarantee schemes ahead of Lok Sabha elections as it is planned to win most of the MP seats in the state and give a message to the country about the commitment of the party.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had given advertisements in the newspapers on July 28 for tenders towards construction of a bronze statue of late PM Rajiv Gandhi. There is already a statue of Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress government wants to replace it with a bronze statue.

The BJP had charged that the Congress government had stopped the work of a statue of Bhuvaneshwari Devi considered as the deity of the land and called tender for a bronze statue of Rajiv Gandhi.

As per the sources, the tussle for power in the Congress government is increasing by the day and the leadership is involved in impressing the high command.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar want to keep the high command happy at any cost, sources in Congress reveal.

The simmering differences within the party are coming out after two months of rule in the state. Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad and Minister for Home Dr. G. Parameshwara’s challenging statements of CM Siddaramaiah’s

leadership have given indication on this.

The alleged letter by more than 10 MLAs about not supporting them and treating them with respect is also

becoming a headache for the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor