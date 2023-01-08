"No govt has constituted such high-powered committee": BJP MP Namgyal lauds Centre's move for protecting interests of people of Ladakh

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has lauded the Centre's decision to constitute a high-powered committee (HPC) to decide on matters concerning the future of Ladakh and said no government has formed such a panel though Ladakh has faced many challenges and agitations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month constituted a high-powered committee headed by Minister of State Nityanand Rai to discuss measures to ensure protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh.

"In our political history, Ladakh faced many challenges and agitations, but no government has constituted such inclusive and high-powered committee. So this is the high and right time for all the members of the HPC to realise its important, discuss and deliberate the common issues of Ladakh keeping the national interests as well as the larger interest of the future of Ladakh ahead as aspired by the people," Tsering Namgyal said in a statement.

He said people of Ladakh are very happy and grateful to the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for taking care of the aspirations of the people of the Union Territory of Ladakh by constituting a High Power Committee to deliberate the matters concerning about the future of Ladakh". He also lauded the role of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The MP said he is a member of the committee and assured his active participation in the meetings.

"I assure my active participation in meetings whenever the Chairman of the HPC Sh. Nityanand Rai Ji, MoS for MHA, call to meet the aspirations of people of Ladakh," he said.

The 17-member committee will discuss measures to protect Ladakh's unique culture, language and employment.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and chairpersons of Leh and Kargil Hill councils are also among members of the panel.

The committee will discuss the protection of culture and language considering the geographical location and strategic importance of Ladakh.

It will also discuss the protection to land and employment for the people, inclusive development, employment generation, and measures related to empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil.

( With inputs from ANI )

