'No limit to hypocrisy of PM Modi, Amit Shah': Congress

New Delhi, Aug 14 The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the demolishing of Sarva Seva Sangh complex in Varanasi and stopping of girls from performing Mahatma Gandhi's Sarva Dharma Prarthana in Gujarat, saying "there was no limit to the hypocrisy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah".

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "A few days ago, buildings owned by a respected Gandhian organisation doing very valuable social service were demolished in the Prime Minister's constituency. Now this insult to the Mahatma's memory and legacy at the famous university in Ahmedabad founded by him. There's simply no limit to the hypocrisy of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister."

He also attached a news report along with his tweet that alleged that the girls students of the Gujarat Vidyapith, founded by Mahatma Gandhi, were stopped from performing Sarva Dharm Prarthana by a Hindi professor.

Earlier, the building of the Sarva Seva Sangh complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was demolished by the administration.

