No new govt in Karnataka can't be formed without me: Janardhan Reddy

Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 3 Mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy, who had sworn to defeat the BJP in upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, on Monday said that no new government can't be formed without him.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy, who has launched the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), claimed that for any party to come to power, his support would be required.

"I will become inevitable for any party to come to power. Serious campaigning is being taken up in 50 constituencies. Will announce ticket for 35 seats soon. Will complete the tour in 30 constituencies in the next 10 days," he said.

"When the party was launched, people said it would affect the BJP, now people are saying that my party would get votes of minorities and impact Congress. My politics transcends the limits of caste and religion," he said.

