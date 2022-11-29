No restriction on issuance of new arms licences in Punjab: Official

Chandigarh, Nov 29 There is no restriction on issuance of new arms licences and carrying them for purpose of self-defence in the state, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill here on Tuesday.

Clearing the air over the confusion created about the drive against glorification of arms, he said that a person can carry his or her licensed weapon, but should not glorify or display it in way to threat someone.

He said that, similarly, new arms licences are being issued on a merit basis, considering threat perception after proper verification.

Notably, the drive against glorification of weapons had been launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to curb this trend.

Under this drive, verification of licensed weapons are being carried out, besides verifying addresses of licensees.

He said people were given 72 hours to remove their pictures with firearms from social media platforms to stop this glorification of the weapons.

Apart from this, strict action is being taken against hate crimes, said the IGP, while adding that all CPs and SSPs have been asked to adopt zero tolerance against hate mongers, who deliberately try to destroy the social fabric of society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor