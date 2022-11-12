No shortage of fertilisers, stock coming regularly: MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 12 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said there is "no shortage" of fertilisers in the state and assured that farmers will get fertilisers on time.

Chouhan relased a video message on Saturday evening and has appealed farmers not to pay heed to rumours of shortage of fertilisers. He also said that the government will take tough action against those spreading such rumours.

"There is no shortage of fertilisers anywhere in the state and I assure that all farmers will get fertilisers of their own choice. Stocks are coming regularly. There was some disturbance due to which supply got delayed, but I am assuring that each farmer will timely get enough fertilisers," Chouhan said.

He said those who found spreading rumours or creating disturbance in providing fertilisers for farmers will face tough action.

Notably, there has been news from different parts of the state regarding shortage of fertilisers, which prompted the Chief Minister to release the video message.

Chouhan has also instructed officials to keep close monitoring on the distribution system of fertilisers and he has been reviewing the situation personally.

District officials have been instructed to visit distribution centres.

However, it's not the first time when fertilisers issue has come to the fore in the state, in fact almost every year when rabi or kharif crops season arrives, politics of the state heats up on the issue. The opposition alleges black marketing of fertilisers.

In 2021, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh had written a letter to Chouhan urging to take action against those involved in black-marketing of fertilisers.

