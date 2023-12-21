Northern Gaza lacks functional hospital: WHO

Geneva, Dec 21 The World Health Organisation on Thursday said that no hospital is functional in northern Gaza in the want of fuel, staff and supplies, the media reported.

There is severe shortages of food and water, WHO's team leader Sean Casey said, adding the people he met had severe untreated injuries who begged him not for medicines, but water, BBC reported.

Taking to X, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "Until two days ago, Al-Ahli was northern Gaza's last hospital functioning where injured people could undergo surgery. But our team learned today that its operating theatres are no long functioning due to the depletion, or complete absence, of specialists, power, fuel, water, food and medical supplies."

"More than ever, a humanitarian ceasefire is needed now to reinforce and restock remaining health facilities, deliver medical services needed by thousands of injured people and those needing other essential care, and, above all, to stop the bloodshed and death," he said.

