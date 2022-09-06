Not a claimant for PM's post: Nitish Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 6 A day after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury here.

After the meeting, Kumar said that he "was not a claimant for the Prime Minister's post and had no desire for it."

"We have discussed that if all the parties, including the Left parties, regional parties in the states, and Congress come together, then it will be a big political formation," said the chief minister.

Yechury said that this was a positive sign and a good political development in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reached the national capital on Monday to confer with opposition leaders on making a unified front against the BJP, had a nearly one-hour-long meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Prior to reaching New Delhi, Nitish Kumar called on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad at the official residence of his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna. She along with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were also present in the meeting.

During his two-day Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar plans to meet various opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is also scheduled to call on the President Droupadi Murmu and the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

