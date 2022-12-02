Not aiming for any position, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

New Delhi, Dec 2 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday that he is not aiming for any position, adding he considers himself a 'Swayamsevak'.

Maurya said this while responding to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav who had said during a rally that he can provide an opportunity to the BJP leader to become the Chief Minister.

During an interaction with , Maurya said: "I am a Swayamsevak... and a Swayamsevak never aims for any position. Akhilesh Yadav has a greed for positions and that's why he is making such statements."

Maurya further said Akhilesh Yadav, being the president of Samajwadi Party and also a former chief minister should sound serious while making any statement.

"I would like to suggest Akhilesh Yadav to spend at least a year at an RSS 'shakha'... No Swayamsevak of RSS works for any position but to serve the society and the country. I am functioning with a similar mindset and goal too," he said.

