"Not as easy as abrogation of Article 370": Ghulam Nabi Azad on UCC

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 : Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday that bringing about Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not be as easy for the central government as abrogation of Article 370.

"This is not as easy as abrogation of Article 370. It has all religions, not only Muslims, but it has Sikhs, Christians, tribals, Jains, and Parsis. Angering so many religions at the same time will not be good for any government and my advice to this government is that they should never think of taking such a step," he said.

Speaking on elections in the state, Azad said, "When the Assembly was dissolved in 2018 since then we are waiting that when the elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. We are waiting for six years."

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that people in Jammu and Kashmir are waiting eagerly for elections in the union territory.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are waiting for the democratic set-up to be restored in the state...meaning that the elected representatives become MLAs and they run the government. Because only elected representatives can do this work in a democracy," the veteran politician said.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35(A) from the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the same day.

"Across the world or in any part of India the 'officer sarkar' can't run for more than six months. It is essential that elected representatives are brought back to power," Ghulam Nabi Azad reasoned, backing for elections in the Union Territory.

"We have been demanding from the last six years, five years and even three years and even now that elections are held as soon as possible," he said pleading for elections.

