Not first time remarks have been expunged, people see what happens in Parliament: Amit Shah

Amid Congress criticism of the government over some remarks of its leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha having been removed from the proceedings, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that this is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament have been expunged and the two Houses are a place to hold discussion under rules using parliamentary language.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Home Minister also slammed the opposition sloganeering during the Prime Minister's reply in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address and said people see what happens in Parliament.

He also referred to comments on social media platforms after PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha which saw constant disruptions.

"This is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament were expunged. The history of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this. Parliament is a place to hold discussion under rules, using parliamentary language," he said.

"The entire country listens to the Prime Minister. Go to the social media platforms, and read the comments in PM Modi's speech. Some parties take a political stand and do not want to listen to the Prime Minister's Address, the public is seeing this also," he said.

Amit Shah said people are mature and take these factors into account in their voting decisions.

Asked about the sharp differences in parliament and the need to have a dialogue, Shah said that the BJP-led government has no problems in sitting and having a discussion with other parties.

"We do not have a problem in sitting with anybody. But the initiative has to be taken by all," he said.

Congress leaders have slammed the government over some remarks of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge having been expunged.

"Expunging of words should be done after considering all rules. We have also studied the rules as to what words they can't expunge," Kharge had told reporters.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said that the expunging of a part of a speech by Rahul Gandhi was an attempt by the Centre to divert the attention from core issues.

Rahul Gandhi in a speech during the debate on the motion of thanks had almost entirely devoted his speech to the Adani issue and made allegations against the Prime Minister.

He has been asked by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to respond to breach of privilege notices against him by BJP members.

The first part of the budget session concluded on Monday. The sittings of two Houses will resume on March 13 and the budget session will conclude on April 6.

Asked about the parties and governments being in election mode frequently due to timing of polls, Amit Shah said PM Modi has talked about holding one election right from the Panchayat level to the Parliament.

"I think the time has come to give this (one nation, one election) a thought," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor