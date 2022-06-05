Not govt's views but of fringe, India clarifies to Qatar

Doha/New Delhi, June 5 India has clarified to Qatar that some offensive tweets it had raised are not the government's view but of fringe elements.

Indian envoy Dipak Mittal made the clarifications in a meeting at the foreign office in Qatar.

In response to a media query regarding statement issued by Qatar MOfA on an offensive tweet in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar said, "Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements."

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions."

"Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks. A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect," the statement said.

"Vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties."

The BJP has taken action against Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal on their offensive comments on Prophet and said that party's view is to respect all religions.

