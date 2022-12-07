Not just a victory but a big responsibility for us: Sisodia on MCD win

New Delhi, Dec 7 With the Aam Aadmi Party securing a comfortable majority in the MCD polls on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that this is not just a victory but a big responsibility for them.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD polls.

"This is the responsibility to make the city clean, garbage-free and making it best place to live in...," he added.

Sisodia said that special thanks goes to the public of Delhi "who have ended the 15-year old misgovernance of corrupt BJP and have trusted the staunch honest Arvind Kejriwal government".

"Delhi's mandate is not only for Kejriwal's victory, but it is also a mandate for the BJP's defeat in the election. Those who claim to be the biggest party of the world and has been enjoying in the MCD for 15 years have been defeated by the work and honesty of AAP," he said.

In a tweet, he said: "Honesty and work for the public has defeated the world's biggest party which was ruling in MCD for 15 years. The people of Delhi have given us a big responsibility to make Delhi clean and beautiful under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal ji. Let us all work together to make Delhi the best city in the country."

Out of total 250 wards, the party has won in 134 wards, while the BJP has clinched 104 and Congress nine wards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor