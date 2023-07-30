Now Mizoram starts collecting biometrics of 35K Myanmar nationals

Aizawl, July 30 The Mizoram government, following an instruction from the Home Ministry, has also started the process of collecting biometrics of Myanmar nationals staying in the state since February 2021, an official said on Sunday.

The Manipur government -- on the advice of the Home Ministry -- on Saturday began collecting the biometrics of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the northeastern state, and the exercise is expected to be completed by September.

Around 35,000 Myanmar nationals, including children and women, have taken shelter in Mizoram since February 2021 after the Myanmar military, following a coup, took over governance.

A Mizoram Home Department official said that the process of recording biometric data of Myanmar nationals was launched in all the 11 districts a few days ago.

The exercise was being conducted in relief camps and other places where the Myanmarese are sheltered.

The official said that the Home Ministry in April and June asked the state government to collect biometrics of Myanmar immigrants by September 30.

The exercise could not be conducted earlier due to technical reasons, the official said.

The Mizoram government on its own had earlier conducted profiling of the Myanmar nationals and issued provisional photo-affixed identity cards to the foreign nationals.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, state's two MPs -- C Lalrosanga of Lok Sabha and K. Vanlalvena of Rajya Sabha -- had earlier on a number of occasions urged the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize the Myanmar nationals as "refuges" or "tourists", and provide funds for the relief of the Myanmarese.

Manipur has around 400 km and Mizoram has 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

