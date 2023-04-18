Now, pro-Gehlot MLAs pitch for him as 4th time CM

Jaipur, April 18 Congress MLAs from Udaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur districts were called on Tuesday for collecting their one-on-one feedback on different issues.

Tuesday was the second day of collecting this one-on-one feedback from Rajasthan MLAs.

On this occasion, the pro-Gehlot MLAs were seen yet again triggering factional war by demanding for Gehlot as the chief minister for the fourth time.

The MLAs of the pro-Gehlot tribal area openly advocated to make Gehlot the chief minister for the fourth time.

Congress MLA from Dhariawad, Nagraj Meena, said, "Ashok Gehlot will become the Chief Minister for the fourth time, no one can stop him. When Gehlot is doing a great job, then why would the high command make someone else its face."

Pratapgarh MLA Ramlal Meena said, "We will be able to make Gehlot the chief minister for the fourth time. Congress-supporting Independent MLA Ramila Khadia from Kushalgarh said, "I am with Ashok Gehlot and will remain so."

Youth Congress State President and MLA Ganesh Ghoghra said, "I am with the Congress party and the high command. On the question of making Gehlot the CM for the fourth time, he said that he will remain in support of Gehlot if he has brought so many schemes to the ground."

On Monday, feedback was taken from the MLAs of Jodhpur and Ajmer divisions in the Congress War Room in the presence of CM Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Here, yet again, tension erupted when Dotasra introduced one of the MLAs from Pilot group by quoting, 'He went to Manesar.' Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, had to intervene to placate the matter.



arc/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor