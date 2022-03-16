NPP ready to join BJP govt in Manipur: Meghalaya CM

Shillong/Imphal, March 16 Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) supremo Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said that his party is ready to join the BJP-led government in Manipur if the dominant party invited them.

The NPP, the estranged ally of the BJP in Manipur, had fielded 38 candidates and fought the recent Assembly elections separately and won seven seats. During the run up to the elections the relations between the two parties turned bitter and both accused each other on various issues.

Sangma said that the NPP is a partner of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and supports the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh and is working together in Meghalaya.

"If the BJP invites us to join the government in Manipur, we are ready to join. If they do not invite us we would examine the matter subsequently," the NPP's National President told the media in Shillong.

The ruling BJP retained power for the second consecutive term and for the first time in Manipur the saffron party got an absolute majority and won 32 seats in the 60-member House.

The NPP secured seven seats while Janata Dal (United) won six seats, the Congress and the Naga People's Front bagged five seats each, Kuki People's Alliance, a newly floated tribal based party, managed two seats and three Independent candidates also got elected to the Assembly.

The NPF, JD(U) and an independent member earlier announced to support the BJP government.

The BJP, which had secured 21 seats in 2017 and for the first time came to power in Manipur five years ago with the support of the four NPP, four NPF, one Trinamool Congress MLA and an independent legislator.

In Meghalaya, the BJP with two MLAs is the partner of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by Conrad K. Sangma. The NPP is the dominant party of the MDA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor