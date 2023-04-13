NTR's entry brought radical changes in politics, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday, felt that the Late NT Rama Rao's entry and forming the TDP brought radical changes in the entire political scenario not only in the combined Andhra Pradesh but also across the country.

In a gracious interaction with the villagers of Nimmakuru, the birthplace of the Late NT Rama Rao, when his centenary birth celebrations are on, Chandrababu said "We are really fortunate enough to participate in the celebrations of such a great personality. The name of Nimmakuru will remain in history."

Pointing out that there is not even a single role that the Late NTR did not play in films, the TDP supremo recalled how NTR had grown in his life. "He redrafted the history with his radical decisions in politics and strived hard to eliminate poverty," Chandrababu said. Though NTR never thought of coming into politics, the poor living standards of the people forced him to shoulder social responsibility, he added.

Any person once attains the age of 60, would like to spend his or her life with children but NTR floated the TDP only for the sake of the people and within nine months came to power. Also, he played a key role in national politics too by becoming a partner in the National Front, Chandrababu fondly recalled.

Stating that the TDP was formed by NTR only with love and affection towards the Telugus, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP is being run even now on the path shown by the late leader. Observing that the roads are laid with information technology, the TDP supremo said that Hyderabad is developed for the sake of Telugus. "Now Hyderabad stood on top of all the cities in the country only because of the TDP," he maintained.

Chandrababu promises to formulate a concept for the development of Nimmakuru and a pilot project that will remove the economic imbalances across the State will be launched from here. By May 28 all the works will be launched to take Nimmakuru much forward socially, culturally and economically, Chandrababu Naidu said. "Let us all pay rich tributes to Late NTR on May 28 and I am really fortunate enough to have an overnight stay in Nimmakuru and to have such a gracious interaction with all of you," Chandrababu Naidu maintained.

