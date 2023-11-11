NYC Mayor's phones seized by FBI in fundraising probe

New York, Nov 11 The FBI has seized the phones of New York City Mayor Eric Adams in connection to a federal probe into campaign fundraising, a media report said.

Citing an informed source, the CNN report said that FBI agents also seized an iPad earlier this week pursuant to a court authorised search warrant.

According to the report, the seizure is part of the federal probe, handled by the FBI and the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, into whether foreign money was funneled to his campaign, bringing it directly to the Democratic Mayor.

Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing so far.

This week's development came days after the FBI raided the home of Adams’ chief fundraiser as part of the probe to determine whether the Mayor’s 2021 campaign conspired with a Brooklyn-based construction company to funnel foreign money into campaign coffers.

In a statement to CNN on Friday night, Adams said: “As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation — and I will continue to do exactly that... I have nothing to hide.”

