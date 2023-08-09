NZ triples marine protection area, banning bottom-contact fishing

Wellington, Aug 9 The New Zealand government has nearly tripled the marine protection areas in the Hauraki Gulf, with the practice of bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas to protect the seafloor.

The coverage of Auckland's maritime area that's under protection has increased to 18 per cent from just more than 6 per cent of the Hauraki Gulf, which provides people with a good experience, an essential and traditional source of food, and a vital part of the economy for the tourism, transport, and seafood sectors, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

A recent assessment put the economic value of the Hauraki Gulf at NZ$100 billion ($60.61 billion), reports Xinhua news agency.

The gulf, however, is at risk and its ecosystems are under immense pressure, causing concerning declines in marine life and seabird populations, Hipkins said, adding there's more pollution and fewer birds.

According to the Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection Bill to be introduced into the parliament, five new seafloor protection areas will be established to preserve sensitive seafloor habitats by prohibiting bottom-contact fishing methods and other activities which harm the seafloor.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking said the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan is the first of its kind which takes an ecosystem-based approach.

