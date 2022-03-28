Odisha approves 12 investment projects worth Rs 2071 cr

Bhubaneswar, March 28 The Odisha government on Monday approved 12 investment projects of Rs 2,071 crore, which would create employment opportunities for 3,535 persons, officials said.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra has approved the projects from various sectors including tourism, hospitality, food processing, manufacturing and mineral, said Hemant Kumar Sharma, principal secretary, industries department.

The government has approved the proposal of Shree Metaliks Ltd to set up an iron ore beneficiation and pellet making plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 650 crore.

Similarly, the proposal of Siddhiridhi International Pvt Ltd to set up a pellet plant in Keonjhar district with investment of Rs 308 crore was also approved by the panel.

While approving the projects, the chief secretary directed Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) to make a realistic assessment of the land and water requirements as per the benchmark set against different types of industries.

While emphasizing on expeditious completion of the construction, he directed that the industries should hire the youths 'skilled in Odisha'.

