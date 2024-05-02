Odisha Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases List of Candidates for Six Constituencies

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its candidates for six key Assembly constituencies in Odisha ahead of the upcoming elections. Purnachandra Mohapatra has been nominated by the saffron party to contest the assembly election from Barabati-Cuttack, while Prakhash Chandra Ranabijuli will represent the BJP in the Begunia assembly seat.

The complete list of BJP's candidates announced today includes:

Ghasipura: Shambhunath Rout

Bhograi: Ashish Patra

Bhandaripokhari: Sudhanshu Nayak

Bari: Umesh Chandra Jena

Barabati-Cuttack: Purnachandra Mohapatra

Begunia: Prakhash Chandra Ranabijuli

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Schedule:

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly will occur in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The EC stated that the counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2019:

The tenure of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on June 24, 2024. Following the April 2019 elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory, forming the state government with Naveen Patnaik assuming office as Chief Minister. In the 2019 elections, BJD claimed 12 out of 21 seats, while in 2014, they secured 20 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won eight seats in 2019 and one in 2014. As preparations for the upcoming polls unfold, it is anticipated that the BJD may negotiate for 13 Lok Sabha seats, while allocating eight seats to the BJP.

The alliance between BJD and BJP in Odisha has seen victories in two assembly elections and three Lok Sabha polls. Formed in February 1998, this partnership has stood on a robust foundation. Together, they secured victories in the Lok Sabha elections of 1998, 1999, and 2004, as well as the Assembly elections of 2000 and 2004.