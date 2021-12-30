Odisha CM asks Collectors to take care of centres run by Missionaries of Charity

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked District Collectors to be in regular touch with the organisations run by the Missionaries of Charity in the state.

Patnaik has directed the Collectors to ensure that no inmate of such organisations suffer, especially from food security and health related distress, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"Wherever needed, funds from Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) can be utilised for this purpose," he has said.

This direction of the Chief Minister comes in the wake of Centre's 'refusal' to renew the registration of the Missionaries of Charity under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011.

Missionaries of Charity is running several leprosy homes and orphanages in Odisha.

