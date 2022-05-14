Odisha orders fire safety audit of major establishments

Bhubaneswar, May 14 In the wake of the fire tragedy in Delhi, Odisha DG, Fire Services, Santosh Kumar Upadhyay has ordered a fire safety audit of all vital establishments including hospitals, industries and market complexes across the state, officials said on Saturday.

Upadhyay has issued instructions to all assistant fire officers of the districts, deputy fire officers of all circles and range fire officers of the state to strictly enforce the guidelines of Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017 and subsequent amendment thereof.

He asked the officials to conduct fire safety audit of installations of different institutions like hotels, lodgings and guest houses, educational buildings above 12 metres, cinema halls, multiplexes, clinical establishment, business or office building above 12 metres, places of congregations like auditorium, convention halls, coaching centres/ hostels, factories and industries, among others.

Upadhyay has also instructed for fire safety audit/ inspections of all district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), collectorates (office of collectors) and high-rise government buildings on priority basis by May 21 where the frequent movement of public occurs.

The fire safety officials were asked to ensure appointment of fire safety supervisors and display of photo copies of fire safety certificates in all such major buildings.

Besides, fire station officers will coordinate with various market committees for community participation towards fire safety and fire prevention in busy market places/ daily markets, said the DG.

Vendors are advised not to use loose or open electrical wiring to avoid short circuit due to overheating.

Further, he advised the fire station officers to liaise with concerned fire safety supervisors of different establishments for safety. In case of any fire related hazard, citizens are advised to dial 112 emergency number.

At least 27 people died in the inferno that broke out in the four-storey building in Delhi's Mundka on Friday evening, while over two dozen people are missing.

