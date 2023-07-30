Om Birla inaugurates new assembly building in Assam

Guwahati, July 30 The new Assam Legislative Assembly building was officially inaugurated on Sunday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of others, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli.

The main building, which will accommodate the House, plus annexe buildings for administrative and other parts make up the new Assembly complex, which is said to be sprawled across 10 acres of land.

The cost of the complex's new foundation was estimated at Rs 351 crore. Officials have announced that the House's upcoming, paperless session will take place in the new building and is slated for September.

There are 180 seats for lawmakers available in the new House. However, the current strength of MLAs in Assam stands at 126.

