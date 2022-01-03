"Omicron variant is weaker and is comparable to a simple viral fever," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the new variant of Covid-19 Omicron is not unlike “viral fever”. He also urged the people to take needed precautions and do not panic. “It's true that Omicron is highly contagious,” the UP chief minister said. “However, it is also true that compared to the second wave, the Omicron variant is weaker and is comparable to a simple viral fever," he added.

He further addressed the state saying that “Safety precautions are necessary when dealing with any disease. And in this case, too, safeguards are necessary. But there is no need to panic.”

He further spoke about the second variant of corona that occurred in March-April 2021 and was widely spread all over the country “We saw during the Delta phase that people were taking around 15-25 days to recover,” Yogi Adityanath said. “Moreover, post-Covid complications were also reported in patients. But such instances have not yet been seen in cases of the Omicron variant. The virus has now become a lot weaker" he added."