"One more Mann ki Baat, but silent on Manipur": Congress' jibe at Modi's radio show

New Delhi [India], June 18 : As the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed its 102nd episode on Sunday, Congress hit out at the PM for not speaking on the ongoing violence in Manipur in the last episode aired today.

Congress General Secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh while taking to Twitter came down heaving on PM Modi and said that he patted himself on the back for India's great capabilities in disaster management, but was "maun" (silent) on Manipur violence.

"So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India's great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur. Still no appeal for peace from him," said in a tweet.

He further said, "There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question."

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister was aired at 11 am.

Meanwhile, PM Modi's monthly radio programme recently completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.

The 100th edition of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

In today's programme, PM lauded India's increasing capability to deal with natural disasters.

Stating that the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years has become an "example", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the people of Kutch for facing Cyclone Biparjoy with "full courage and preparedness."

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, Gujarat.

"The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today. Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness," said PM Modi during the 102nd episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The PM, however, targeted Congress rule in the past and said the 1975 Emergency, imposed by the then Indira Gandhi-led Central government was a "

dark period" in Indian history adding that millions opposed it with all their might.

"India is the mother of democracy. We consider our democratic ideals as paramount, we consider our Constitution as Supreme... therefore, we can never forget June the 25th. This is the very day when Emergency was imposed on our country. It was a dark period in the history of India. Lakhs of people opposed the emergency with full might. Many books have been written on these atrocities; the punishment meted out by the police and administration. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time that even today, their mind shudders," PM Modi said.

