One of Udaipur killing accused was BJP Minority wing member: Pappu Yadav

Patna, July 3 Following the terror incident in Udaipur, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) President Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has claimed that one of the accused Riyaz Attari was a Rajasthan BJP Minority wing leader and a close associate of former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria.

In a video statement released on Saturday, Yadav has demanded a high-level inquiry of the gruesome incident to ascertain the role of BJP leaders and their connection with the killers.

"The person involved in the gruesome terror incident of Udaipur was a member of BJP Minority wing and he is seen in a photo clicked with former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. We have demanded from the authority to conduct an inquiry from the Anti-Terrorism Squad to investigate the conspiracy by the BJP and who are the people behind the incident. The investigation should be based on telephonic conversations of the accused and their phone locations whom they are connected with. The investigation should come in public domain," the JAP President said.

"I was suspecting something fishy in the gruesome terror incident of Udaipur and it could not be committed without a conspiracy," he added.

"During the first phase of the Covid-19, the BJP leaders blamed Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz mosque were responsible for spreading the infection. That allegation was completely baseless with an idea to defame the Muslim community. The Narendra Modi government has not acted against the conspirator behind the Pulwama terror attack and sacked DSP and how such a huge quantity of RDX was planted in Pulwama. Why had the Home Ministry department not arrested any Tablighi Jamaat members if they were facing charges of spreading Covid-19?" Yadav said.

"I want to say that the BJP and RSS have nothing to do with the 140 crore people of the country. They are enemies of humanity and will go to any extent to win elections in the country. They would not hesitate to even divide the country. They are doing such an act only to polarise voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha election," he added.

"I want to bring up the bigger question about how hatred has spread in the country in the last eight years. There is not a question of Nupur Sharma or Giriraj Singh, who becomes an MP and Union Minister on the basis of hate politics. BJP and RSS have produced lakhs of people like Nupur Sharma to spread hate in the society," Yadav said.

"Those who believe in Sanatan Islam would not involve in gruesome murder on the basis of provocation by a person. I want the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the matter and monitor the investigation," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor