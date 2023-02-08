Online gambling a complex legal issue, several states passed laws against it: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 8 Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that several states and union territories have passed laws against online gambling, which he described as a "complex legal issue".

Replying to questions on issues related to online gambling during Question Hour, Vaishnaw said: "As many as 17 states have amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling. We should reach a consensus and have a Central act to regulate online gaming and gambling."

The Minister said that the Central government is concerned about the impact of online gaming and gambling on society.

"This is a complex legal issue. As we have a consensus with the state governments, the Centre will come up with an act to regulate online gaming and gambling. It is important to create a consensus first and then come to Parliament," he further replied.

