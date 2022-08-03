Only 5 states/UTs have set up electronic devices on high-risk NH corridors: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 3 States and UTs like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and J&K have confirmed that they are following the notification issued under the Motor Vehicle Act to ensure appropriate electronic enforcement devices are set up on National Highways at high-risk and high-density corridors, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Remaining states/UTs have not yet confirmed that these measures have been taken, Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry issued a notification on August 11, 2021, for electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety which mandates that the state governments shall ensure that appropriate electronic enforcement devices are placed at high risk and high-density corridors on National Highways. As implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 comes under the purview of the respective state governments/UTs, the Ministry has also issued an advisory to all state/UTs on January 6, 2020 regarding implementation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Provision of Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is envisaged in high traffic density corridors which may help in speedy identification of incidents on the highway stretches and thereby improving the response time ofA the on-site assistance, he said.

As per the Section 136 A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the state government shall ensure electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety on national highways as per the rules made by the Central government.

