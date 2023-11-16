Only military pressure on Hamas will lead to release of hostages: Israel Defence Min (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 16 Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the only way tor the Hamas to release hostages that it captured following its massive assault on October 7, is to exert more military pressure on the terrorist group.

According to Israeli authorities, 238 people are being held captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals.

Some media reports have claimed about 30 of the hostages are children.

Since the war began, Hamas has released four civilian hostages , while a female soldier was rescued by the Israeli forces.

In a statement on Thursday morning, rhe Defence Minister said the armt will continue to attack the terror outfit and destroy its command centres.

Gallant's comments came following media reports claimed that a prisoner swap was in the cards and the Hamas had agreed for the release of 50 hostages in place of a number of Palestinian women and children who are in Israeli prisons.

Also reacting to the reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said if there was any such development, the govenment would directly inform the people and urged not to believe in rumours.

On Tuesday, Israeli sources confirmed that a soldier captured by the Hamas had been killed.

The terrorist group claimed that she was among of 57 hostages killed in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The overall death toll in Israel as of Thursday morning stood at 1,200, which included Israelis and foreign nationals.

Till date, the names of 1,162 fatalities in Israel have been released, including 859 civilians and police officers.

Of those whose ages have been provided, 33 are children.

