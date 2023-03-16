Oppn gears up again to press for JPC demand in Parliament

New Delhi, March 16 Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with the leaders of like-minded Opposition parties in his chamber in the Parliament premises.

Besides the Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPI(M), CPI, SS (Uddhav), JD(U), JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK, and IUML attended the meeting.

The opposition has decided to press for the demand of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in the Adani row.

The Opposition MPs from both Houses have given adjournment notices on the demand of JPC in Hindenburg-Adani row.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor