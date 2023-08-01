Oppn leaders boycott BAC meeting, allege no clarity on no-confidence motion date

New Delhi, Aug 1 Floor leaders of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday boycotted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the government not officially confirming any date for initiating discussion on the no-confidence motion brought against it.

However later, official sources said that the discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be taken up between August 8,9 and 10.

Prime minister Narendra Modi may reply to the discussion on August 10, sources said.

The Opposition members also objected to the fact that the government has been introducing and passing bills despite admission of no-confidence motion against it.

Leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress's Sudeep Bandyopadhyay, DMK's T. R. Baalu and JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan and all other Opposition leaders boycotted the meeting, minutes after it began at 12 p.m .in the Speaker's chamber.

Chowdhury said that they boycotted the meeting over the issue of the government getting bills introduced and passed, despite the no-confidence motion having been admitted against it on Lok Sabha.

He added that in the meeting, there was no confirmation given on the date and time for discussion on the no-confidence motion.

"Our only request in the BAC was that there should be first discussion on no-confidence motion, then the bills can be introduced and passed. We have never seen such a government which doesn't follow Parliamentary norms,"

Chowdhury said.

TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay later told reporters that Birla informed Opposition members in the meeting that there is adequate time to discuss the motion and they will be informed about it well in advance.

--IANS

