Oppn MPs give adjournment motion notices on Manipur in Parliament

New Delhi, July 24 A slew of adjournment motion notices have been submitted by Congress-led Opposition members in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, seeking to discuss the breakdown of law and order in Manipur.

Congress MPs from Lok Sabha Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore and several Rajya Sabha MPs -- Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress), Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh (AAP) and RJD's Manoj Jha -- have given adjournment motion notices to discuss the Manipur situation.

"The Prime Minister should make a comprehensive statement in both Houses of the Parliament, and it should be followed by a debate," Manish Tewari said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties (I.N.D.I.A) protested outside Parliament demanding Prime Minister's statement on the issue in both the Houses.

On its part, the Government said that that the Opposition should participate in a structured debate in Parliament. "We request the Opposition to take part in structured and constructive discussions in the Parliament. Why are they running away from discussions? Nobody is able to understand their strategy," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Interestingly, BJP MPs from Rajasthan also protested outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament, highlighting breakdown of law and order in the state.

