Oppn parties to meet in Shimla, prepare roadmap for anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kharge

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 : Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the next meeting of like-minded parties will be held in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla next month.

Kharge further said that the opposition parties will meet in Shimla to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024," Kharge said at a joint press conference in the presence of other opposition leaders including TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and RJD veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

This comes despite differences between AAP and the Congress during the meeting, where the former made it clear that it would be "very difficult" for it to be part of an alliance until the Grand Old Party denounced the Centre's ordinance in Delhi.

The opposition meeting was called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar which was attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting.

Nitish Kumar after the meeting said that the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together.

Kumar, who had convened the mega meeting of opposition parties, said that another meeting of opposition parties will be held soon.

