Oppn stages walkout from RS over demand of PM Modi's statement on Manipur

New Delhi, July 26 Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for not allowing a detailed discussion over Manipur and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

The Opposition MPs staged the walkout after the Rajya Sabha assembled again after an earlier adjournment.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Modi government continues to refuse the perfectly legitimate demands of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement from the Prime Minister on the post-May 3 situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion in both Houses.

"In the face of this continued and obstinate refusal, INDIA parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for the entire afternoon," he said.

Even Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said, "INDIA parties stage walkout from Rajya Sabha Wednesday afternoon. For the fifth day in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoids speaking inside Parliament. BJP running away from a discussion on Manipur."

The Opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur violence in the House and also a statement by the Prime Minister on the issue.

The Opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA have been making this demand since day 1 (July 20) of Monsoon Session for a detailed discussion on Manipur, where the ethnic clashes erupted on May 3.

Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps. The Parliament has witnessed a stormy session in the wake of the demands by the opposition MPs over Manipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor