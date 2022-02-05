Opposition have limited vision, never cared for nation's development: Nadda

Slamming the Opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday said Opposition have limited vision and never cared for the nation's development.

Addressing a public meeting at Brahma Devi Balika Vidyalaya in Hapur, Nadda said, "Opposition never cared for nation's development. They only cared for their families' development. They have limited vision. Today, with PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, no poor person has any shortage of food. This is the difference between BJP and them."

"In the COVID pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ration to 80 crore poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and 15 crore people are getting benefits of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh. Under the Ujjwala scheme, about 10 crore LPG connections have been distributed free of cost across the country. About 1.50 crore connections have been distributed in Uttar Pradesh. This is called women empowerment," added the BJP chief.

Referring to the Union Budget 2022-23 which is yet to be passed by the Parliament, Nadda said 25,000 km of roads will be built in a year by spending Rs 20,000 crore. He said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to supply water to every household. A provision of Rs 48,000 crore has been made for the construction of new houses for the poor.

Nadda will also hold a public meeting at Moradabad later on Saturday.

The polling for the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while the Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

