Opposition in Goa demands relaxation in ban on loud music

Panaji, Dec 20 Goa's Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Tuesday demanded relaxation in the ban on loud music during festivals in the coastal state.

"Authorities harass our local traditional organisers but give full liberty to foreigners for rave parties," Alemao alleged.

Obeying the High Court's direction, Goa police have started to act against those playing loud music after 10 p.m. Thus the weddings and other cultural programs are stopped after 10 p.m.

"I strongly demand the Chief Minister to immediately give sound relaxation to all the traditional, cultural and Social events organised during the festivals in Goa," he demanded.

"It is most unfortunate that events of foreigners are welcomed with red carpet in Goa, but traditional Christmas and New Year parties are facing restrictions from the Government. I hope better sense will prevail and the government stops the harassment of locals," Yuri Alemao said.

He said that the government must issue notification for sound relaxation immediately so that the local organisers get enough time to make preparations and inform their well-wishers and annual participants well in advance.

"Goa has already lost its original identity. Government must wake up to protect our traditions, culture and heritage," he added.

